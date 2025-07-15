Emotional as court denies Nana Agradaa bail

Gh Page made a publication a few days ago that Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa known as Evangelist Tupac had appealed.

Since it is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish could be picked from, Gh Page brings you updates on the appeal.

Earlier today, Nana Agradaa appeared before the Amasaman court where her fate was to be decided.

Upon several factors put into consideration, the court denied the woman of God bail, hence, she was taken back to the Nsawam court.