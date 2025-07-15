type here...
Emotional as court denies Nana Agradaa bail

By Mzta Churchill

Gh Page made a publication a few days ago that Ghanaian fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa known as Evangelist Tupac had appealed.

Since it is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish could be picked from, Gh Page brings you updates on the appeal.

Earlier today, Nana Agradaa appeared before the Amasaman court where her fate was to be decided.

Upon several factors put into consideration, the court denied the woman of God bail, hence, she was taken back to the Nsawam court.

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

