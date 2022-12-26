- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale couldn’t contain his tears after he unimaginably filled the Accra Sports Stadium to capacity at his Freedom Wave concert held on December 25.

On Christmas Day, the 40,000-capacity football grounds hosted one of the biggest music concerts ever to be put together by a single musician in Ghana.

And this record was etched in the books by Shatta Wale.

Touched by the turnout of fans who paid as low as GH¢20 for tickets, Shatta Wale broke down in tears mid-way through his performance.

It was a mixed feeling of joy and sadness for the self-acclaimed dancehall king who had dreaded this day after his dreams finally came true.

Thousands of SM fans stormed the sports stadium to celebrate Christmas with their favourite artiste Shatta Wale.

Information we gathered had it that as of 9 pm over 35,000 fans were already seated in the stadium and enjoying themselves whiles the outside of the stadium had over 20,000 people struggling to get access into the venue.

Videos sighted on social media saw the venue lit as fans turned on their phones light.

At one point in his performance, he stripped down to his briefs leaving little to the imagination of patrons.

Shatta Wale displayed a high sense of enthusiasm last night and wanted to thrill his fans so much that he had to take off his clothes and lay down on the stage.

Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong, and Joey B are some of the other artiste who graced the event.