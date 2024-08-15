Emotional Portia Asare recounts how a fellow actress mocked & disrespected her infront of Despite

Star actress, Portia Asare, has publicly disclosed how a fellow actress whom she respects as a senior in the movie industry mocked and ridiculed her in front of Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong.

According to Portia Asare, she was given a special invitation to attend Despite’s daughter’s wedding which was strictly by invitation and was attended by only elites.

Luckily for her, Despite and his family invited her to sit with them on the high table together with other affluent people.

While she was seated and the wedding ceremony was still in session, the co-actress made a grand entry and as a sign of respect, she stood up from the high table to go and greet and exchange pleasantries with her.

Shockingly, they were the only people in the entertainment industry to be invited to the wedding ceremony.

However, as the event progressed, the co-actress took the microphone to subtly ridicule her because her name was mentioned as part of the ‘big men & women’ who had attended the event.

The co-actress also failed to acknowledge her presence and behaved as if they’d never met.

-- AD --

This made Despite and his family very worried hence asked her if she had a problem with the co-actress which she replied in the affirmative NO.

According to Portia, this hidden hate for one another is the cause of the downfall of the local movie industry.

Portia Asare made this revelation during an exclusive interview with Alexis The Godson.