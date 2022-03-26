- Advertisement -

Scores of Ghanaians have reacted with extreme emotions and concern to a risqué photo shared on social media by Nana Abena Korkor all in the name of promoting body positivity.

The 32-year-old, who is battling bipolar, on Saturday took to Instagram to create awareness about mental health and also highlight the effect it can have on a person’s body.

But she believes the best way to send her message across was to remove all her clothing and bare her butt for her fans on Instagram.

“Your mental health affects how you feel about your body. Love it just as it.” the caption of the post read.

The post which was obviously aimed at stirring conversation online has indeed achieved its intended result as many Ghanaians have shared numerous opposing views on the picture.

It is safe to say that many are not happy with the worrying trend of Abena Korkor making sexually suggestive posts on social media to get the public talking.

From the responses under the comment section of the snap, Ghanaians believe Abena Korkor needs immediate help to come out of whatever she’s going through.

Check out some of the comments sampled below

Although it’s understood that her bipolar disorder triggers some unintended actions when she relapses, it looks as though she rides on that to misbehave and tarnish the hard-earned reputations of other public figures.