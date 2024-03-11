Emotional trending video of a young boy crying to his dead father to send him help (Video)

- Advertisement -

A heartbreaking video that has since gone viral on social shows a boy between the ages of 10-12 begging his late father not to sleep in heaven but to send a helper.

The sad video which was first shared on TikTok by @Mide_Kyss was captioned:

“A boy praying with tears in the mercy land in need of help. Anyone who helps him, God will bless abundantly. He’s calling his dad’s name in heaven to send him a helper.”

In the video the biy who has had cried his eyes out can be heard pleading to his late father in his native language, Yoruba.

When translated to English, he said: “Please, don’t sleep in heaven. Please help, send a helper.”

His cry has attracted the attention of many social media users who have flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

Netizens Reactions…

kallmhediamond: “Did I just hear don’t sleep my daddy send helper to me ?? What ever he’s going through may God help him and me too.”

ogunbadejoomolara: “please can I meet him please. we can help him please ?. I know what it feels like to be fatherless. ahhh this is painful.”

Wumight: “this is too much for boy God should provide helper for him ?? insha’Allah Raman i can’t just believe i can cry ???pls God help him.”

Eniola??: “haaa God ???please hear his prayers ? and send him a helper please..this is really too much to ignore..Lord bless me to put smile on people’s face.”

olabisiwuraola8: “omg??? this is me before I got married I will cry and say sort of words to my mum in the grave omo I went through hell. I pray GOD sends him an hel.”

kadmay92: “watching and also sheilding tears. Almighty GOD don’t forsake your people. people are suffering.”

