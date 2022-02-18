type here...
I’ve employed more Voltarians than any businessman from the Volta Region – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong, an Assin Central Member of Parliament, has stated that he is the second businessman in Ghana to employ more Voltarians after Togbe Afede.

According to him, there is a misconception that he despises people from the Volta Region as a result of past comments, but this is not the truth.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that his words were not tribalistic in the way that Radio Gold made them out to be in order to have him jailed.

“I’ve seen that people are on social media talking about treason and Kennedy Agyapong. Radio Gold intentionally twisted what I said and they made a mistake to come and arrest me. When the tape was played in court there was nothing like people should kill ewes. Koku Anyidoho and others who were behind pushing for my arrest and jail today where are they?

For me, if you take Togbe Afede away, I employ Voltarians more than any Voltarian in this country. I challenge them to come to my sites and see the number of ewe people there,” he said.

He said the intention to employ ewes is because they are good artisans and they were so hard.

    Source:Ghpage

