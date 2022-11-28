Gospel musician Gifty Adorye has thrown her weight behind her husband Hopeson Adorye following his announcement of his dismissal from office.

Mr Adorye opened up about his dismissal during a discussion on Oman FM’s Boiling Point program, where he’s a regular guest.

According to the politician, he was fired because of his support and endorsement of Alan Kojo Kyeremanten as the next flagbearer of the party.

“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us. How we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.

“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die,” he stressed.

Reacting to the news of her husband’s dismissal, the gospel musician took to Instagram share a lovey-dovey video of herself and her husband.

The caption of the clip read: “Nyame nti y3b3 didi,” to wit “God will provide our daily bread“.

Mr. Adorye is, however, clear that the order to dismiss him had nothing to do with his boss, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security.

“I have left it all to God, we won’t sleep hungry. I know it is not my minister who will do this, Kan-Dapaah will not do this. But from what I am hearing, I pity those who issued the instruction,” he stressed.