Empress Gifty And Obaapa Christy Are Spoiling The Young Girls- Rev. Abronomaa

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian Reverend, Rev. Abronomaa has lambasted gospel musicians, Empress Gifty and Obaapa Christy.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, Rev. Abronomaa has said that the aforementioned duo is destroying Ghana gospel music with their appearances.

He noted in the video that as a Gospel musician, Empress Gifty and Obaapa Christy should be worth emulation to the young ones, but they are rather doing the vice versa.

He claims despite they being gospel musicians, they dress anyhow, unlike the veteran gospel musicians who paved the way for them.

He shockingly revealed that the appearances of the mainstream gospel musicians have done more harm than good to the young ones, as he claims Odehyieba Priscilla among others have started imitating the bad lifestyle of the mainstream gospel musicians.

