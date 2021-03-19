Empress Gifty finally reacts to rumours about her having butt surgery

type here...
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Any blogger that writes a fake story about me would die - Empress Gifty
The wife of politician Hopeson Adorye, Gifty Adorye has given her thoughts on ongoing rumours about her getting liposuction in her recent interview on Okay FM.

While on the Entertainment Review Show, host Kwasi Aboagye asked the gospel musician if she had gone under the knife to acquire a more curvy figure.

There were allegations about the singer affectionately known as Empress Gifty getting plastic surgery done on her backside after new pictures showed her with a much more voluptuous body.

Plastic surgery is the order of the day and women today don’t mind being ‘cut’ into their ‘ideal’ shape to look more attractive.

However, the panel on the Entertainment Review Show questioned Gifty if she had undergone such a procedure but she refused to be drawn into the conversation.

The gospel artiste stated that whatever she chooses to do with her body is between herself and her husband.

Gifty Adorye asserted that she owes no one an explanation of any kind regarding her shapely body.

Counsellor Lutterodt, who was present, kept probing and insisting that he had a picture of Gifty from 2 years ago to prove that she indeed underwent plastic surgery.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

A resolute Gifty added that she was the wife of a renowned politician and so she was conducting herself in that matter.

She insisted that there were more pressing issues in the country to be addressed than her body.

Source:GHPAGE

