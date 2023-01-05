Ever since gospel singer, Empress Gifty went under the knife to improve the shape of her butts and curves – She has gained some sort of extreme confidence online making her become obsessed with posting sultry pictures.

For some time now, the gospel singer seems to be more interested in flaunting her new banging body than spreading the word of God through her music.

As a gospel singer, most people expect her to emulate the steps of Christ but Empress Gifty appears to have her own personal steps which she’s now diligently following.

In these new photos which have received public outbursts, Empress deliberately posed for the camera to capture her artificially enhanced butts and curves.

She was wearing tight coffee-coloured leggings with a matching Louis Vuitton top.

Take a look at the photos which have received severe condemnation from social media users, particularly Christians below…

As a Christian and a gospel singer for that matter, it’s very inappropriate to dress like a slay queen. Empress Gifty must do better because it seems social media attention has taken over her mind.

