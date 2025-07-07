Empress Gifty has regretted marrying a fool like you- Afia Schwar tells Hopeson Ardoye

Controversial Afia Schwar continues to launch a scathing attack on Hopeson Ardoye, the husband of Gospel musician, Empress Gifty.

In a new response to Hopeson Ardoye, Afia Schwar stated that Empress Gifty has regretted marrying him.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Afia Schwar said that Empress Gifty secretly cries about marrying Hopeson Ardoye.

She revealed that Empress Gifty has regretted her decision of marrying an uncivilized and uneducated Hopeson Ardoye but cannot divorce him because of what society would say.

Afia noted that Empress Gifty has tried her best to train the dog when it was a puppy, but Hopeson Ardoye is failing to update himself.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians anticipate a response from Hopeson Ardoye as the fight between the duo continues.

