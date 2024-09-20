type here...
GhPageNewsEmpress Gifty sadly reveals how she went blind
News

Empress Gifty sadly reveals how she went blind

By Armani Brooklyn
Empress Gifty rains heavy curses on a netizen for mocking her over her sister's death

Gospel star, Empress Gifty, has revealed how she completely went blind for about a month years ago.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo, Empress Gifty recounted the dark period in her life that almost made her lose hope in God.

According to Empress Gity, she was on a flight to Takoradi and due to an emergency landing, she went blind.

As sadly revealed by the gospel star, she was in crutches when the sad incident happened and she would never forget that dark period in her life.

During that period also, she was wheelchair bound due to an accident she had in the US.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, September 20, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways