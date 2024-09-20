Empress Gifty sadly reveals how she went blind

Gospel star, Empress Gifty, has revealed how she completely went blind for about a month years ago.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo, Empress Gifty recounted the dark period in her life that almost made her lose hope in God.

According to Empress Gity, she was on a flight to Takoradi and due to an emergency landing, she went blind.

As sadly revealed by the gospel star, she was in crutches when the sad incident happened and she would never forget that dark period in her life.

During that period also, she was wheelchair bound due to an accident she had in the US.