Gospel musician, Empress Gifty has filed a lawsuit against controversial woman of God, Nana Agradaa.

The gospel musician decided to file a new lawsuit against the woman of God after the duo appeared before the Tema High court.

Empress Gifty said that Nana Agradaa has made a wild allegations against her that she is HIV positive.

Empress noted that the allegations leveled against her by the woman of God has badly affected her and her businesses, hence, demands that justice prevails.