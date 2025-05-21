Empress Gifty sues Nana Agradaa

Ghanaian gospel musician Gifty Oppong Adorye, known in showbiz as Empress Gifty, has sued Evangelist Patricia Asiedu (Nana Agradaa) of Heavens Way Church for making defamatory statements about her.

In a writ of summons, Empress Gifty is demanding 20 million cedis from the traditional priest-turned-pastor in damages.

According to the writ, the Plaintiff (Empress Gifty) says that on 13th May 2025 the Defendant (Nana Agradaa) who seems to have a disagreement with the Plaintiff’s husband (Hopeson Adorye) took to her social media handles (Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube) and in a live broadcast and attacked the Plaintiff’s husband.

She further spoke the following words defamatory of the Plaintiff in Twi language with its respective English translation stated below:

Twi: “wo tuutuuni yere no mpo wo bu no, wo yere odwamanfoo no mpo wo bu no, nkraman ne wo yere da tafri wo yere twe mu di sika bre wo.”

English: “You even respect your promiscuous wife, you respect even that wife of yours who is a prostitute, your wife flirts with dogs, dogs lick your wife’s vagina, that is how she makes money to cater for you.”

Twi: “osofoo biara a, obeto nsa afro wo yere ako alter, ne no da wo Office ha ansa na w’aba abeto dwom wo asenka agua so.”

English: “pastors who invite your wife to sing have sexual intercourse with her in their offices before she mounts the pulpit to sing.

Twi: “Woyere no, oyefo sene obiara, adwaman nti Asofoo ne no de da. wo agyae no, rebetaetae me.”

English: “You left your cheap prostitute wife that have sexual intercourse with pastors, to attack me.”

Twi: “Wo nkwaseasem no a, wode lea wo yere kwasea no so no, Me nnye toy te se wo yere no, me nnyi me hwene te se wo yere, Wo yere no a, ne twe adane asofoo no bi chop bar bowl.”

English: “I’m not a toy like your wife, I have not repositioned my nose like your wife, do not extend the foolish things you do to her to me Your wife’s vagina has become a common eating bowl for some pastors.”

The writ further indicates that “in their natural and ordinary meaning the words complained of in paragraph 9 were understood to mean that:

a) The Plaintiff is promiscuous and a prostitute.

b) The Plaintiff is a zoophile, who flirts with dogs to earn her money to cater for her husband.

c) The Plaintiff is an adulterous or an unchaste wife who has extra marital affairs, with other men and that most of her paramours are pastors.