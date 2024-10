Empress Gifty And Team Finally Reply Nana Ama McBrown

Empress Gifty as well as her management team has obviously seen the viral video of actress Nana Ama McBrown saying that she will not forgive the Gospel musician.

To anyone at sea, actress Nana Ama McBrown threatened never to forgive Ghanaian Gospel musician, Empress Gifty.

In a video that flew across social media platforms which Ghpage.com chanced on, the actress vehemently disclosed that forgiving Empress Gifty will be the last thing she will ever do.

During the recent episode of her show on Onua TV, Empress McBrown rendered an unqualified apology to all her fans and followers of her show for the absence of Empress Gifty on her show.

McBrown claims before making the flyer of her show available to all and sundry, she came to a consensus with Empress Gifty that the latter would appear on her show.

“I want to ask for your forgiveness. You would all bear me out that Empress Gifty was seen on the flyer for today’s episode of Onua Showtime. We just got the information that due to some reasons best known to her, she wouldn’t be able to appear on the show. We don’t have anything to do or say. We would like to use this opportunity to beg all Ghanaians and anyone who was in anticipation to see Empress Gifty on the show”.

After apologizing to her fans and followers, McBrown chose to speak directly to Empress Gifty where she said that the action of Empress Gifty pains her a lot, hence, she will never forgive her.

-- AD --

She said, “We thank her for calling to inform us but it pains us that she didn’t come and at the last minute, she is calling us to inform us. Empress you are now telling me that you cannot appear on my show at the last minute. You have my number, you know both my Whatsapp and direct numbers, what at all has happened and you were not able to call to inform me? You have made your producer to call my producer to inform him that you can’t come. If I do the same to you, will you be happy? Call me or I will never forgive you”.

Well, the management team of Empress Gifty has finally replied to actress McBrown, saying that it was not Empress’ intention to ignore the show.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty monitored by Gh Page, Edem disclosed that Empress Gifty had an emergency.

According to him, Empress had finished performing at an event hosted by Osei Kwame Despite when she received the call that her child was seriously sick.

He noted that the Gospel musician could not sit after the performance because she needed to attend to her daughter at Akosombo.

Edem revealed that in the process of attending to her daughter, Empress lost her phone, the reason why they had to communicate with Nana Ama Mchrown.

Watch Video