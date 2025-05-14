type here...
Empress Gifty visits late mother’s grave after fight with Nana Agradaa

By Mzta Churchill

Amid a fight with Nana Agradaa, Empress Gifty visited the late mother’s grave.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, Empress Gifty is seen at the cemetery, standing close to her late mother’s graveyard.

READ ALSO: I support Agradaa for insulting Hopeson Adorye- Afia Schwar

Even though the period where she was in a state of melancholy has passed, one could see Empress Gifty being sorrowful.

As she went round the late mother’s graveyard, Empress Gifty could be seen speaking.

Due to the background sound, one could hardly hear what the gospel musician was saying.

