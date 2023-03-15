A new report that has gained massive reactions and caused a massive stir on social media wildly alleges that gospel star, Empress Gifty was initially the appointed host of UTV’s United Showbiz program until the unexpected happened.

According to an insider whose audio has since taken over social media trends after it dropped last midnight, UTV’s United Showbiz program was originally supposed to be hosted by Empress Gifty until some people of influence in Despite Media lobbied for Nana Ama Mcbrown.

The person who led the campaign for Empress Gifty to be axed and replaced by Mcbrown was Roger Quartey, a renowned Ghanaian movie producer-cum-media man.

According to the insider who has spilt it all, just days before Empress Gifty was to be called to sign her contract with UTV with hefty cash, Roger and his allies teamed up to take the juicy deal from her and give it to Mcbrown.

This nearly caused chaos inside Despite Media hence the management had to vote and fortunately, Mcbrown won and was called to come and anchor the show reason she had no signed contract with the management of UTV.

In a accordance to what the lady said in the hot audio, the show was purposely made for Empress Gifty but some people inside Despite Media who were jealous of the heavy cash involved made sure she never got the contract and handed it over to Mcbrown.

Mcbrown was very lucky because after her name was brought up as the perfect replacement for Empress Gifty, she had no controversies surrounding her brand during that period.

How UTV also nearly destroyed Mcbrown’s marriage which influenced her exit was also divulged by the lady in the viral audio.

