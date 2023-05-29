Empress Lupita’s best friend speaks, ‘exposes’ her hookup and juju activities on married men

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Empress Lupita’s alleged best friend has dropped a set of chilling secrets about the now-supposed mentally challenged socialite who has been trending on social media for about two weeks now.

It all began when Empress Lupita and her husband nicknamed Godpapa The Greatest shared a semi-nude video of themselves on TikTok.

After the video went viral on various social media platforms, Ghanaians started paying attention to their bizarre lifestyle which has since raised a lot of questions and speculations.

According to this reported best friend who seems to know much about the root cause of the sudden insanity of Empress Lupita ad Godpapa The Greatest – They were both hookup girls in 2009.

In her lengthy write-up, she confessed that they visited various juju men and women for spiritual protection as well as charms to get more clients.

But after some time, they decided to stop and it was during that period that they met Pastor Dan who is now known as Godpapa The Greatest.

Initially, Godpapa The Greatest served as a s counsellor to her, Empress Lupita and their two other friends but Empress travelled to Niger and Togo for ‘Do As I Say’ charms which she used on Pastor Dan.

Read the chilling revelation from the screenshots below to know more…

