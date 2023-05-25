Empress Lupita’s younger sister exposes her big time; Drops heavy dirty secrets (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Empress Lupita’s junior sister has granted an exclusive interview with GhPage and revealed a lot of deep-heavy secrets in the process.

According to the lady who gave her name as Adobea Mary, her sister’s real name is Joyce Amoako.

She rubbished Empress Lupita’s claims that she has no family and came from the astral world.

Talking about her sudden change, Adobea disclosed that her sister was once a hard-core party girl but she changed after meeting Godpapa The Greatest who was then a pastor.

After some time, she went back to her old lifestyle and started wearing revealing dresses.

And this is what triggered Godpapa The Greatest’s family to admonish their son not to marry Empress Lupita.

As suggested by Mary, she strongly believes that her sister and her husband have joined some occultic group and this is why they are behaving abnormally on social media.

