Empress Nana Ama McBrown drops alluring pictures to mark her 47th birthday
Empress Nana Ama McBrown drops alluring pictures to mark her 47th birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Empress Nana Ama McBrown drops alluring pictures to mark her 47th birthday

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown turned 47 today, August 15, 2024.

The mother of one has since flooded social media to celebrate with beautiful pictures slaying in star-studded gowns.

Recall that a few days ago, The Crime Check Foundation disclosed that the star actress is set to pay for the freedom of 47 inmates as part of her birthday activities.

Well, the big day is finally here and Nana Ama McBrown has shared pictures with her fans to mark her 47th birthday.

The first picture the star actress posted on her Instagram page shows her slaying in an Egyptian-themed outfit.

The outfit was metallic brown, with sleeves on the right arm styled in a snakelike pattern.

She wore a gold headpiece made of several butterfly skeletons fixed on branches. Her makeup was heavy and gothic-themed.

Check out the photos below to know more…

Source:GHpage

