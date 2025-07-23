Empty vessels make the most noise- Agya Koo says after Lilwin said he is the best actor in Africa

Veteran Kumawood actor, Agya Koo has attacked his colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin after the latter bragged about being the best actor in Africa.

Actor Agya Koo took to Facebook to react to Lilwin’s statement, saying that Lilwin’s statement does not hold any water.

READ ALSO: I will strike at the right time- Kevin Taylor threatens

In a lengthy Facebook page, the actor stated emphatically that Lilwin is never the best actor in the world, adding that, greatness is shown through deeds and not brags.

He went on to state that Lilwin is just like an empty barrel that makes a lot of noise.

Agya Koo concluded his post saying that “I haven’t started anything yet ooo. I need to come back like I never left. I was just warming up”.