type here...
Entertainment

Empty vessels make the most noise- Agya Koo says after Lilwin said he is the best actor in Africa

By Mzta Churchill

Veteran Kumawood actor, Agya Koo has attacked his colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin after the latter bragged about being the best actor in Africa.

Actor Agya Koo took to Facebook to react to Lilwin’s statement, saying that Lilwin’s statement does not hold any water.

READ ALSO: I will strike at the right time- Kevin Taylor threatens

In a lengthy Facebook page, the actor stated emphatically that Lilwin is never the best actor in the world, adding that, greatness is shown through deeds and not brags.

He went on to state that Lilwin is just like an empty barrel that makes a lot of noise.

Agya Koo concluded his post saying that “I haven’t started anything yet ooo. I need to come back like I never left. I was just warming up”.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I will strike at the right time- Kevin Taylor threatens

Nana Agradaa

My daughter doesn’t listen to my advice- Nana Agradaa’s father cries out

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

University of Niger

Photos of the female student whose lecturer died on top of her surfaces

Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle and Gloria Samuel 1

Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

Brothers In Law Beating husband

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle

GH nurse ends it all due to broken heart

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways