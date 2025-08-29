type here...
“End the ‘Akwaaba & Obaake’ conversation now” – Rashad urges

By Armani Brooklyn
Rashad

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has called on social media influencers and campaigners leading the Akwaaba versus Obaake debate to put an immediate end to it.

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Rashad expressed disappointment that at a time when Ghana is grappling with pressing developmental challenges.

Including poor roads, water shortages, unstable electricity supply, and inadequate infrastructure for schools and hospitals, citizens are rather fixated on what he described as “irrelevant national debates.”

According to him, calls for the removal of the iconic Akwaaba sign at Kotoka International Airport are misguided.

Rashad
Rashad 5

He stressed that the word has become a national symbol of hospitality and identity.

“It’s pathetic for anyone to champion the removal of Akwaaba at Kotoka International Airport because it’s a national monument,” Rashad said.

He further cautioned against the growing trend of tribalistic comments online, warning that such rhetoric, if unchecked, could sow division and trigger unfortunate incidents.

Rashad also pointed out that unity is key to Ghana’s progress, noting: “If all regions are to keep their resources for themselves, Ghana as a country won’t go anywhere.”

His comments have added to the ongoing discourse, with many calling for a shift of focus towards issues that directly impact national development rather than fueling ethnic and cultural divides.

