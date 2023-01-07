Moesha Boduong, a former socialite and slay queen responded to Afia Schwarzenegger by stating that she is not in need of prayers.

Controversial In a recent interview, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that certain people are taking advantage of Moesha’s predicament to benefit financially.

She asserted that all these folks do for her is simply buy her a drink, after which they let her “fool” herself.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Moesha right now needs prayers rather than individuals taking advantage of her mental illness to make money.

She also requested that media outlets refrain from interviewing her at this time because she is ill.

Afia Schwarzenegger had said that Moesha Boduong needed prayers from everyone, but Moesha Boduong quickly refuted this.

She claims that for now, she needs endorsement deals rather than prayers since she needs money to travel.

Moesha also made it apparent that she now uses her newfound love of dancing to communicate her feelings.

Her post reads: “I don’t need prayers I need more endorsement deals, plus I get paid to go to places and dancing is my way of expressing how I feel.”

What do you make of Moesha’s response?