Endowed lady who attended her brother’s wedding exposing her huge boobs has finally spoken about how her family reacted to the viral video.

In a live session, the unidentified lady indicated that her family was very angry with her and her brother also refused to talk to her after her wild video went viral.

The lady explained that her mother was very worried and shed tears when they chanced upon the video.

She added that her brother was very furious with her and vowed not to talk to her again.

“My mother was very worried. My brother called me and he was so angry and he says he won’t even talk to me again”, the lady said in tears.

However, she wasn’t perturbed about the backlash she received from social media users because she saw nothing wrong with what she wore.

According to her, people are only criticising her because of her huge boobs and that her outfit wasn’t bad.

“I will dress the same way anywhere I go. For me to wear it to my family’s party so definitely I will wear it to your own party. People are shouting at me just because I am busty but what I was putting on wasn’t bad”, she added.

Few days ago, a video of a busty young lady dancing wildly at a wedding went viral.

Some believed that her outfit was inappropriate for the occasion as it will divert attention from the bride.