EndSARS-Davido took a huge risk as he stepped out to protest

Davido has finally taken the bold step of joining his fellow countrymen to protest on the streets against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a Nigerian Police Force unit under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

The DMW boss with his country at heart led a massive crowd to walk the streets chanting #EndSars. He took to social media to share some photos of when he was on the streets.

He wrote; “Amidst it all. We must not forget the reasons we are protesting, we must not forget the peaceful manner of the protests and we must most certainly not back down until our demands are met! Sars ending is a great start but the task is far from completed!”

See screenshot;

OBO

#EndSARS is a social movement in Nigeria that started on “Twitter” calling for banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force.

It is a call to end police oppression and brutality in Nigeria.

Nigerians have shared both stories and video evidence of how members of SARS engaged in kidnapping, murder, theft, rape, torture, unlawful arrests, high-handedness, humiliation, unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, and extortion.