EndSars: Face your country and respect yourself-Nigerians blasts Akufo-Addo for adding his voice

It seems our Nigerian brothers/sisters are not happy with President Akufo-Adoo’s involvement in the ongoing #EndSars protest.

Yesterday after serious pressures were mounted on Nana Addo to say something as the ECOWAS chairman on the police brutalities and the surge in violence in our sister country Nigeria by some Ghanaian celebrities, he finally responded.

Addressing the protest via a tweet, President Nana Addo condemned the act of violence the angry protesters are using in channelling their grievances to the government.

According to him, Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution.

He also revealed that has spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

His response to the barbarity on display in Nigeria was well received by the many Ghanaian celebrities who called on him to speak. But this is not the case of Nigeria.

Some angry Nigerians on social media blasted Akufo-Addo for poking his nose into their issues.

According to them, there was no need for him to have even reacted to their protest suggesting that he should mind his business.

Rudely, some used some unprintable words on him, that I can’t just describe. It’s totally way out of context. The words are too harsh to be used on such a man of high profile.

See some comments below;

oriovbe.igbe: “So Buhari can’t speak about this very vile act himself abi? Where is he? Let him show his face o!”



futballpunter; “Nana u better respect urself. If you dont have anything to say better say FEM”



asa_igbo_; “Freaking step down!! You have failed woefully”

edithfunky: “Face your country”

Trending all over social media are stories of the brutalities that have gone on in Nigeria in the past day amid #ENSARS protests.

The Lekki Massacre has particularly been condemned as protesters were shot dead by security forces in Lekki in Lagos State.

A number of celebrities, both African and International, have condemned the ongoing fatalities and have pledged their support to the Nigerian youth front lining the entire movement against police brutality.

Internationally recognized figures like Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Hilary Clinton have all called for an end to the confusion by tweeting in support of the Nigerian youth.

Ghanaian celebrities including Efia Odo, Lydia Forson, Berla Mundi, Sandra Ankobiah, and Yvonne Nelson also have pledged their support in the fight to end the police brutalities in Nigeria.