- Advertisement -

Nana Aba Anamoah has sent her quick reply to Nigerians on social media who are attacking President Akuffo-Addo over his call for calm amid the #Endsars protest.

The media personality straight forward in an equal measure told these Nigerians attacking President Akufo-Addo that he[Nana Addo] is not Buhari’s father to be talking anyhow to.

She again suggested to them[Nigerians attacking Nana Addo] that they should go to Abuja and get a speech from him(Buhari) because he’s their president and the rightful person to calm situations down.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s response follows the heavy trolls on Ghana’s president by Nigerians after he issued a statement in reaction to the ongoing Endsars campaign by the Nigerian youth that has led to the massacre of protesters in Lekki.

In a tweet, GhOne’s General Manager wrote; “Our President is not your President’s fadda. Go to Abuja and get a speech from him”

See screenshot below;

Nana Aba Tweet

Yesterday, October 21, 2020, President Akufo-Addo issued a statement to address the #EndSARS protest and related violence in Nigeria that has claimed the lives of innocent and peaceful protesters.

Read his statements below;

Nana Addo tweet on edsars