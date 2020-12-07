EndSars: Protestors hit Lekki toll gate and other places in a new demonstration (Photos & Video)

- Advertisement -

When we thought the issue of #EndSars has been brought to an end, little did we know that the Nigerian youth were actually ganging up to start a new demostration.

Report has it that protests are currently ongoing in Opebi Ikeja, Lekki Tollgate in Lagos and some other yet-to-be verified locations.

It has also been alleged that a protest is also ongoing in Abuja.

Some protesters have also taken to social media to report that the protest centers are fully guarded by armed soldiers and police officers, however they have said they wouldn’t relent.

Currently on Nigerian Twitter videos and pictures from the protests in Lagos is making rounds. The hashtag ‘#EndSARS’ is trending number 1 on the trend table.

Watch videos sighted on social media:

See screenshot from social media.