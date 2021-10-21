type here...
There is a planned accident for Patapaa – Nigel Gaisie

By Qwame Benedict
Prophet Nigel Gaisie has dropped a doom prophecy against one corner hitmaker Justice Amoah aka Patapaa Amisty.

Following the arrest of Jesus Ahoufe over his doom prophecy against Shatta Wale, we thought that was to send a signal to other prophets in the country.

But Prophet Nigel Gaisie isn’t letting that prevent him as he has revealed in his church that some people have planned an accident for Patapaa.

According to him, not only did they plan an accident but they have taken him to some spiritualist to bring him down.

The founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel concluded that despite all the plots to destroy Patapaa, they are not going to succeed even though he would get the accident.

Source:Ghpage

