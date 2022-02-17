type here...
“I’ll rather use the energy for beefing an artist to write a hit song and trend number 1” – BlackSherif

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo, Mohammed Ismail Sherif popular, as Black Sherif has evolved to become one of the leading faces of Ghana Music.

Though he broke into the scene not long ago, Black Sherif has announced his stay with back to back hits that music lovers across the globe jam to.

He is also one of the very few musicians who have not yet engaged in any beef with a fellow artist.

We all can attest to the fact that Ghana Music in the last few years have seen some popular artists beefing each other to gain prominence.

With Black Sherif, the case is different. The ‘Kwaku Frimpong (Second Sermon)’ hitmaker has not been involved in any of these kinds of beef.

Asked by DJ Slim why and if there will be a time he (Sherif) will go to the studio to drop a diss song while on ABN Radio ONE, Blacko answered in discernment.

He said that he’ll rather use the energy for beefing an artist to write a hit song and trend number 1.

    Source:GHPAGE

