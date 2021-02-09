Eno Barony names top gospel musicians who turned her down

Female rapper Eno Barony has named some gospel musicians who turned her down after she approached them to have a collaboration.

Music lovers would note that there seems to be a new trend in the industry where musicians from the gospel industry tend to have a collaboration with artiste from the hiplife and hiphop genre.

In Ghana, we have seen the likes of Sarkodie collaborating with Obaapa Christy and recently Celestine Donkor having a collaboration with Akwaboah which came with its own problem.

Eno Barony who is currently promoting his “Ladies First” album revealed that some Gospel musicians she reached out to for a possible to collaboration turned her down due to tot he fact that she’s into hip hop and hiplife.

She made this allegations whiles granting an interview to Abeiku Santana stating that now Gospel musicians are not ready to work with them.

This comes few days after Gospel musician Celestine Donkor complained that some gospel media stations have refused to play her latest song titled ‘Thank You’ featuring Akwaboah and Efya citing reasons that she collaborated with secular artistes on a gospel piece.