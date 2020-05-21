Rapper Eno Barony has urged her other female colleagues in the persons of Freda Rhymes and Sista Afia to stop fighting and join forces together.

Her comment comes days after a video of Freda Rhymes and Sista Afia fighting at the premises of TV3 went viral.

The two musicians almost traded blow at the studios of TV3 after they came face to face with each other following their lyrical beef.

Also Read: Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz fight at TV3 premises

Though their action was condemned by many fans, several people called on Eno to react to the trending issue.

Speaking in an interview, Eno Barony stated that it would be right if her colleagues push their energies into making songs that can fetch them money.

“We are in this coronavirus period where everybody is thinking about themselves and then I saw some back and forth going on……..So I decided to come and talk to my fellow female artistes that the guys are featuring themselves and moving forward. So, we also need to do things that will give us money and not just fighting ourselves,” She said.