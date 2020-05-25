Ghanaian female hardcore rap goddess – Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom – aka Eno Barony has called out American rapper Nicki Minaj for a rap battle.

Eno in a wild struggle to keep her newfound fame escalating even higher during a rap freestyle session at Hitz FM threw shots at Nicki.

During her freestyle rap session, she dropped some heavy and ‘dope’ bars that stunned both host and the listeners. Barony’s rap prowess undoubtedly is of the liked ones in Ghana.

It seems Eno Barony has discovered over the past few weeks that beefing is very good for her career hereafter holding on to it.

Recall, she’s taken on Sista Afia, Medikal and others in heavy beef which has helped hoist her to another level she has never enjoyed before.

Evidently frantic to keep that going, Eno has decided her next target should be Nicki Minaj.

