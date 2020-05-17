type here...
Eno finally releases her ‘Force dem to play Nonsense’ song

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
The Queen of Gh rap Eno is here with the newest banger ‘Force dem to play Nonsense’ which features Strongman and Sister Derby.

READ ALSO: Eno is better than a lot of the male rappers in Ghana – Asem

Eno is a whole new level in this rap game as she has raised the standards a notch higher. The song after surfaced on the internet has 1000’s jamming to it.

On the other hand, Strongman and Sister Derby did not disappoint fans as the two killed the beat with dope bars and rap punchlines.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO BELOW:

READ ALSO: John Dumelo’s new campaign look ahead of election 2020 sets social media on fire

I think Medikal needs to learn something from Eno, she’s just Good! lol Give your candid view on the song in the comments section.

