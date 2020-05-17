- Advertisement -

The Queen of Gh rap Eno is here with the newest banger ‘Force dem to play Nonsense’ which features Strongman and Sister Derby.

Eno is a whole new level in this rap game as she has raised the standards a notch higher. The song after surfaced on the internet has 1000’s jamming to it.

On the other hand, Strongman and Sister Derby did not disappoint fans as the two killed the beat with dope bars and rap punchlines.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO BELOW:

I think Medikal needs to learn something from Eno, she’s just Good! lol Give your candid view on the song in the comments section.