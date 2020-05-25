Eno leads powerful worship with Danso Abbeam (VIDEO)

Hardcore rapper Eno Barony has wowed social media users after a video of her leading powerful worship in the church of Rev. Abbeam Danso went viral.

Eno who took her turn with Dr Danso Abbeam to worship had a blend of secular musicians such as Bullet, Kidi as well as some celebrities in attendance.

The congregation who were gathered very shocked and caught up in the Spirit as Eno Barony took them into a powerful mood.

Also Read: Sista Afia is a good rapper – Eno Barony

Eno during her ministration talked about how her mum died in her arms four years ago.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens are still very shocked as to how the secular artistes’ are even able to sing and lead in worship than many gospel artistes do in recent days.

It would be remembered Kidi weeks ago was also in the same spot as he dished out some gospel Don Moen.