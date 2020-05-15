Eno is lyrically better than Sarkodie – Bulldog

- Advertisement -

The CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment and the manager of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has stated that Eno is a better lyricist than Sarkodie.

According to Bull Dog in an interview on Joy Prime Eno is underrated and her current state shows Ghanaians that they are sleeping on her rap skills.

He continued that in Ghana, when people talk about rap the first name that comes is Sarkodie but the truth is that his lyrics are not too good.

Bulldog explained that when he is to choose between Sarkodie and Eno.

He would choose Sarkodie in terms of flow but he will go for Eno when it has to do with lyrics.

Concluding he said Eno is lyrically stronger than Sarkodie.