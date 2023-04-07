- Advertisement -

Nigeria-based Ghanaian comic actor Enock Darko, aka Watabombshell, has reportedly tied the knot with popular Nollywood actress Chinenye Nnebe.

The comedian who rose to fame through TV3’s child reality show, Talented Kidz, shared news of their supposed wedding in a post celebrating his colleague on her birthday.

In the adorable wedding photo posted on Twitter Thursday, April 6, 2023, Enock and Chinenye flaunted their wedding rings seated in the back seat of a vehicle.

Chinenye looked resplendent as she wore a beautiful white gown and a star-studded silver tiara, and complemented her looks with a beautiful piece of jewellery.

Her beautiful bridal bouquet made of white petals and green leaves was also captured in the shot.

The groom, Enock Darko, on the other hand wore a navy-blue suit and a bow tie. He accessorized his looks with a pair of dark sunglasses.

“IS MARRIAGE SWEET?” he asked in the caption of the birthday post he put out.

The post quickly triggered reactions and raised questions about the veracity of the movie stars’ marital status.

Congratulatory messages have since been pouring in for the newlyweds. However, some netizens are still in doubt about the alleged marriage as they insist the snap was taken on a movie set.

Check out some comments below

@HighestKwaben: Heerrrrr this life eerrrr. Person wey I watch for talented kids vote give am nu come marry before me

@iam_senanu1: Oh wow! Congrats, Mr Darko! That right there, is a big deal. Have a blessed home, bro.

@jo_ooxo: Ei Enock don marry? Wow I must be 60 years or something by now

@FK_Anane: It’s a movie