Enough of your dead prophecies- Elvis Afriyie slaps sense into pastors in Ghana

Presidential envoy for interfaith and ecumenical relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has expressed worry over the rate Ghanaian prophets troop to his office with death prophecies.

According to him, ever since they gave prophets in Ghana the opportunity to come to the office with their prophesies for review, men of God in Ghana have been complying.

However, he noted that it seems all the prophecies submitted for review happen to be negative and dead prophecies.

He stated, “Enough of your death prophecies, my office isn’t for receiving prophecies”.

He stated emphatically that “if you have any prophecy about Ghana becoming like Malaysia, Singapore, or South Korea, then come see me”.

In an interview, Elvis Afriyie expressed optimism, stating that “I’m praying for the day our prophets will have visions of a Ghana that is transformed and prosperous”, warning that “Enough of the dead prophecies”.