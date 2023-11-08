Enraged man kills his wife after catching her with a boyfriend on their matrimonial bed

A man has killed his wife after stabbing her when he found her having quality time on their bed with her boyfriend.

The fifty-year-old man got home unexpectedly at night on 7 November 2023. On walking into his bedroom, he was shocked by what he witnessed. He saw his wife sitting on their bed with her side dude.

An incensed he whipped out of the guy and stabbed his wife ruthlessly.

A relative of the deceased told reporters that, after committing act, the old man called his wife’s mother.

The relative disclosed: “ he called granny, the deceased woman’s mother, and he said, ‘I have stabbed your daughter to death. I have left, and you’ll never see me again.’ At that point, he cut off the phone, and when people tried reaching out to him, his number was unavailable. Granny then called their maid, asking what was happening. The maid confirmed that it was true: he had killed his wife. She died at the Hospital.”