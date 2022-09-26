- Advertisement -

Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has issued her stern warning to people in anticipation of his yet-to-be-released album titled Gift of God.

Shatta Wale has for the past few years been talking about his album and its release date always gets postponed at the last minute.

But the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker has disclosed that he is going to release the album in October this year and he is very much aware that people are on standby to criticise the album.

With just a few weeks to the official release, Shatta Wale has once again warned people against the album stating that his GOG album is not for the Ghana Music Industry but rather for the people who have been with him through all these years.

His post reads: “October rain. Get ready for some singles on the #GOGALBUM2022

Pls and pls and pls. I am not doing this album for Ghana music industry .I am doing this as my Job to fill the souls and minds of the masses with peace and love .. I don’t want negative discussion about my album on any platform(Warning)????? I didn’t come here to join unions ,I came with mine and that’s “SHATTA MOVEMENT”.

We are trying to figure out why Shatta Wale would make such a statement when he has made people and music lovers wait for his album for the past few years.