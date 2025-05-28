Enugu native doctor & millionaire busted for money rituals

Nigeria – Community members of Enugu State have discovered soakaway pits filled with dead bodies of people, including pregnant women and children in the compound of a native doctor simply identified as Ezeani.

As reported, this millionaire native doctor kidnaps and buries them alive for ritual.

In a viral video that has taken over social media trends one of the shocked community members recounted the horror.

He said;

“We have caught the killers. They kill people. People’s dead bodies are full inside here. They have killed a lot of people.”

“We just rescued a 13-year-old child who they wanted to use for rituals,” one of the community members said in the video,” the man said.

He further added, “This is happening in Ojor’s house in Umuma Ndiagu, Ezeagu in Enugu state . This is one of them here,” referring to a suspect apprehended at the scene.

The man caught by an irate mob, who claimed he was a security guard asked to guard the compound and scare people away, was beaten by the irate community members.

While denying involvement in the killings, he admitted frequenting the native doctor’s residence for ritual purposes.

The suspect who identified the native doctor as Ezeani said, “I am a business person and I came here. After I finished performing some sacrifices, it remained for a water sacrifice to be performed for me.”

He added, “I was waiting for everything to be done for me. There are things to be done but I don’t know what are used to do the things, but what they do here is that as a new comer, they normally send the person on an errand.

“The owner of this place, Daddy Ezeani, asked me to protect this place and scare away anyone coming here.”

Although claiming ignorance of the murders, the suspect confessed to knowing two other individuals believed to be accomplices who he identified as Okey and Chibuzor.

“One is Okey from Orji (Orji River) and Chibuzor who I don’t know where he is from but if I see their faces I will recognise them,” he stated.

The alleged mastermind, Ezeani, is said to be currently on the run but it was gathered that his wives were also caught by the community members while his house and cars were said to have been burnt down by the irate youths.

