EOCO storms Shatta Wale’s house with guns over fraud suspicion

By Mzta Churchill

The Economic and Organised Crime Office, EOCO has reportedly visited the home of dancehall enigma, Charles Nii Armah Mensah also known popularly as Shatta Wale.

Per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the EOCO took time off their busy schedule to visit the dancehall enigma’s home earlier today, August 5, 2025.

It is reported that the EOCO visited Shatta Wale’s home because of fraud suspicions.

The news was made known by the “On God” hitmaker via his social media platforms.

According to him, the EOCO, led by its boss, Raymond Archer visited his house over fraud suspicions.

Shatta Wale disclosed that the EOCO visited his house with guns as though they were after a criminal.

- GhPage
