Some before and after photos of a former member of the LGBT community in Ghana have sparked massive reactions on social media following his transformation into a full-fledged Christian.

Aaron Adjetey Akrong, who is now addressed as an Evangelist, was gay for a number of years until he was “arrested by Christ” to follow him.

After laying down his tools to pick up the cross, he’s now actively pushing for an anti-LGBTQ Bill before parliament that criminalises the activities of homosexuals to be passed into law.

A Twitter account that shares Church-related content shared photos of the man’s transformation, starting from when he was “in the world” and after he gave his life to Christ.

The photos have elicited reactions from Twitter users, with people expressing varying opinions.

