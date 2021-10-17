type here...
GhPageLifestyleEpic transformation of Ghanaian gay who found Christ wows social media (Photos)
Lifestyle

Epic transformation of Ghanaian gay who found Christ wows social media (Photos)

By Kweku Derrick
aaron adjetey akron gay
- Advertisement -

Some before and after photos of a former member of the LGBT community in Ghana have sparked massive reactions on social media following his transformation into a full-fledged Christian.

Aaron Adjetey Akrong, who is now addressed as an Evangelist, was gay for a number of years until he was “arrested by Christ” to follow him.

After laying down his tools to pick up the cross, he’s now actively pushing for an anti-LGBTQ Bill before parliament that criminalises the activities of homosexuals to be passed into law.

A Twitter account that shares Church-related content shared photos of the man’s transformation, starting from when he was “in the world” and after he gave his life to Christ. 

The photos have elicited reactions from Twitter users, with people expressing varying opinions.

See below.

AFTER

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, October 17, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
77 %
4.1mph
25 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News