Do not air any of my episodes on #The NextTvStar – Bridget Otoo angry at GHOne TV for reconciling with Bongo Ideas

- Advertisement -

Broadcast Journalist with Metro TV, Bridget Otoo has asked the management of GHOne TV not to air any of her episodes as a panel on the #TheNextTvStar reality show.

In a tweet by the newscaster, she boldly asked the General Manager of GH One TV, Nana Aba to ensure that all her episodes of the reality show are edited out before they are aired.

Bridget Otoo who seemed offended in another tweet wished Serwaa Amihere and the contestants of the TheNextTvStar show well. She added that it’s time for her to focus on her job as a news anchor on Metro TV.

See Tweet below;

Bridget Otoo’s comments come after the management of GHOne TV (Bola Ray and Nana Aba Anamoah) yesterday held a meeting with repented cyberbully Bongo Ideas without her knowledge.

The now popular Blogger Journalist Albert aka Bongo Ideas in collaboration with the EIB Network is set to start an #AntiCyberBullying campaign.

This comes after the Blogger, earlier met with the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray and the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah