Entertainment

Ernest Opoku flaunts new lover as he prepares to marry – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Celebrated Ghanaian gospel male singer, Ernest Opoku has reportedly found love once again and is preparing to walk down the aisle soon.

A new all loved themed photo that has been spotted on the internet captures Ernest Opoku and his new fiancee whose name has been given as Daniela Esi Amissah.

Footnotes surrounding the photo asserts that the award-winning gospel singer and Daniela will officially tie the knot on the 25th of December this year.

Many social media users, most especially his fans have taken to their timelines on the various social media platforms to congratulate him and also wish him the best of luck.

It can be recalled that somewhere last year, movie actress and producer, Nayas stormed the internet to disgrace Ernest Opoku by accusing him of sleeping with her for free after promising her marriage.

We are very happy that he has been able to get rid of Nayas and found a new woman who will solidly stand beside him in all times come what may.

Check out the photo below to know more…

Source:GHpage

Saturday, November 20, 2021
