eShun dares former manager as she exposes their sexual affair on TV
eShun dares former manager as she exposes their sexual affair on TV

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
eShun has called her former manager and ex-fiance’s bluff and has asked him to provide proof of the supposed 5-year contract which she allegedly breached.

In an interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut show, the Akyiaa hit crooner denied that she was ever under any kind of contract with Quophi Mens Musiq owned by Stephen Mensah.

Eshun in the interview, called Stephen Mensah her ex-boyfriend, a liar, and made some worrying revelations about him.

She claims Steve took advantage of the fact that instead of a strictly professional relationship, they had an intimate relationship as well.

According to the songstress, Stephen Mensah lied about her breaching their 5-year contract by leaving after only 3 years into it.

She claimed that Stephen Mensah offered to help her out with her music career just as any guy would help a woman they are with and that it was more casual than formal.

She revealed that people knew Stephen to be her manager but she was actually in an intimate relationship with him.

Furthermore, Eshun affirmed that she had to endure blackmailing, bullying, and verbal abuse from her ex-fiance because she was crippled by fear.

These revelations come to refute Stephen Mensah of Quophi Men’s Musiq fame’s earlier allegations that eShun is ungrateful and was never satisfied with the massive investment he had made to bring the musician into the limelight.

Eshun insisted that she has now recovered from the mental tremor this whole episode with Stephen gave her. Finally, she decided to put all that happened behind her and move on with her life.

She went on to say that she decided to come out to give her side of the story to debunk earlier claims mad by her ex-fiance.

