The strife between eShun and her former manager/boyfriend is getting hotter and gradually gaining public interests as well.

eShun told ZionFelix in an interview that her ex-manager, Stephen Mensah told her to pay GHS 120,000 if she wants her social media accounts back.

Unhappy eShun went on to reveal that she has reported the incident to the Police Headquarters in the Accra because is criminal for Stephen Mensah to keep something which doesn’t belong to him and demand for money.

She alluded that the case has been forwarded to the cyber-crime unit of the Ghana Police Service and she believes the due process will be followed.

The Instagram handle in question now bears the name of a new artist signed into Stephen Mensah’s Quophi Men’s Muziq whilst the username still shows eshunonline with all her contents deleted.

WATCH THEIR INTERVIEW HERE:

In the wake of this sudden fracas between the two, Stephen Mensah has come out in an attempt to rebut eShun’s accusations.

In an interview on Happy Fm, Stephen Mensah stated that he in no way verbally abused eShun.

Also, he said that he would never call eShun talentless as she alleged because he would not invest his time, money and effort in her if that was the case.

Stephen also spoke about the issue of putting a hold on eShun’s social media accounts. He stated that he had invested a lot of money building eShun’s social media accounts and so he could not grant her access to them until she pays for them.