eShun’s former manager responds to abusive relationship claims

- Advertisement -

eShun’s former manager and ex-fiance has responded to the songstress’ unsettling allegations made against him.

READ ALSO: eShun dares former manager as she exposes their sexual affair on TV

A few days ago, eShun in an interview with Zionfelix revealed for the first time after parting ways with her ex-manager the reason behind their separation.

In the interview, she claimed that there was no official contract between her and Stephen Mensah.

Although people on the outside thought they had a professional relationship, eShun revealed that it was rather amorous and Stephen was only helping her out with her music.

She went on to reveal that Stephen castigated her severally and that she had to endure so much emotional abuse from her ex-manager.

However, Stephen Mensah has come out in an attempt to refute eShun’s allegations. In an interview on Happy Fm, Stephen Mensah stated that he in no way verbally abused eShun.

Also, he said that he would never call eShun talentless as she alleged because he would not invest his time, money and effort in her if that was the case.

Stephen also addressed the issue of putting a hold on eShun’s social media accounts. He stated that he had spent a lot of money building eShun’s social media accounts and so he could not grant her access to them until she pays for them.

READ ALSO: Eshun shares her ordeal in the hands of her Ex-Manager & fiance

According to eShun, her ex-manager was asking for an amount of 120,000 before releasing her social media accounts back to her.

Steve said in the interview that he had left the issue in the hands of God and that with time people would get to know the truth behind the whole issue with eShun.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Nonethless, Queen eShun as she is now known, has been spotted in new video talking about how she put her pain in her song ‘handcuff’.

She said that it would be a good time for women who have faced emotional abuse of any form to jam to her song.