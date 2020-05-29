eShun has shown to all she is a cheat – Kofi Asamoah

type here...
Source:GHPAGE
By Mr. Tabernacle
eShun days ago took a bold step to come out of what she calls an abusive, depressive and a torturous relationship with her ex-manager who coupled as a lover, Stephen Mensah.

This bad relationship she found herself made her cheat on her then lover and manager. eShun made this revelation and more in interview with blogger ZionFelix on his ‘Uncut’ show.

After the issue came to the public scene, it has become a topic of great interest to all especially to gurus in the entertainment industry, and one person to add his voice is celebrated movie producer Kofi Asamoah.

Kofi Asamoah, speaking on Peace Fm’s Entertainment Review had a strident and pitiless reaction to the story eShun recently revealed about how her ex-fiance and manager abused her during their time together.

He called out eShun for being a happy self-admitted cheater and warned whoever she’s dating right now to be careful. Adding that the interview she granted was nothing but a plot to control the story about her bad actions.

To him, it would be a dangerous thing for anyone to again go into a relationship with her because she’s nothing but a bigger cheat, therefore, warned the man she might be having a relationship with now to be extra careful dealing with eShun.

In other news, eShun’s former manager/lover has reacted to the several allegations levelled against him by the songstress.

