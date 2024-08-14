type here...
Esther Smith clears the air on her relationship with Millenium Chef Smith – DETAILS

By Mr. Tabernacle

Gospel musician Esther Smith has clarified that she has no relationship with Chef Ebenezer Smith, who gained attention for his alleged attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

In a statement, Esther Smith explained, “My father, who is from Cape Coast, bears the name Smith. My mother is from Akomadan, making me an Ashanti by heritage through her.”

When asked if she had familial ties to Chef Smith, she firmly stated, “I have no relationship with Chef Smith. I don’t know him at all.”

Chef Ebenezer Smith recently claimed to have set a new Guinness World Record by cooking for 802 hours and 25 minutes.

However, this claim was later debunked. Guinness World Records issued an official statement denying the validity of his record, clarifying, “He does not hold the Guinness World Record title, and that certificate is not authentic.

The true record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual is 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds, achieved by Alan Fisher of Ireland in Japan from September 28 to October 3, 2023.”

Source:GhPage

